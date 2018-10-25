Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Brandon Township

To the Qualified Electors of the Brandon Township County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held in the Brandon Township, County of Oakland on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices:

State Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, U.S. Senator, 8th District Representative in Congress, 14th District State Senator, 46th District Representative in State, Regent of University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State University, 3rd District County Commissioner, Brandon Township Trustee, Justice of Supreme Court, Judge of Court of Appeals 2nd District, Judge of Court of Appeals 2nd District, Judge of Circuit Court 6th, Judge of Probate Court, Community College, Brandon Township Library, Brandon School Board, Oxford School Board , Village of Ortonville President, Village Council Members 3 Two-year terms, Proposal 18-1, Proposal 18-2, Proposal 18-3, Police Millage Replacement and Brandon School District Millage Renewal.

The polling place locations for said election are as follows:

Precinct 1 & 2 – Brandon High School – 1020 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville

Precinct 3 – Oakwood Elementary School – 2839 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Precinct 4 – Fire Station #2, 3065 S. Sashabaw Rd., Oxford, Brandon Township

Precinct 5 – Clarkston Lakes Clubhouse – 4260 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, Brandon Township

Precinct 6 – Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Brandon Township clerk’s office.

Persons wishing to obtain an absentee ballot may do so by contacting the Brandon Township clerk’s office. The Clerk, or their designee, will be available in the Clerk’s Office on the Saturday preceding the election, November 3rd until 2:00 p.m., the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot which will be mailed.

For names of candidates, full text of proposals or any other information, please contact the Brandon Township Clerk’s Office at 248-627-2851

Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

