Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing November 28, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #18-0016

Zoned RE Property ID #03-19-127-007

Name: Sejal Shah Business: Taco Bell

Location: 1075 S. Ortonville Road

Request: Applicant request variance from:

1. Section 46-448 (a) (6) Ground sign setback from road, Required 15 ft., proposed 8 ft., variance of 7 ft.

2. Section 46-448 (a) (7) Ground sign, Allowable base support of 12.5 sq. ft., proposed 14 sq. ft., variance of 1.5 sq. ft.

3. Section 46-449 (b) Wall sign, Allowable area 32 sq. ft., proposed 57.5 sq. ft., variance of 25.5 sq. ft.

4. Section 46-448 (a) (8) Menu board, Allowable area 15 sq. ft., proposed 44.5 sq. ft., variance of 29.5 sq. ft.

5. Section 46-448 (a) (8) Menu board, Allowable height 6 ft., proposed 7.2 ft., variance 1.2 ft.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 11-10-18