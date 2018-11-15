Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Notice of Ordinance

Amendment

Synopsis for publication of ordinance revisions that were introduced at the November 12, 2018 Brandon Township Board of Trustee meeting:

The following was introduced and accepted for a first reading.

Zoning Ordinance Amendments:

Chapter 46, Article III, Section 46-206 (c) (1) Multiple-Family district special uses, to read Convalescent and/ or nursing homes, and state licensed Adult Foster Care homes approved for thirteen or more residents.

Adopted at November 12, 2018 Brandon Township Board of Trustee meeting:

Effective: November 19, 2018

Chapter 10, Article IV., adding Section 10-85 to specify procedure for alternative enforcement of violations of the dangerous building provisions, to include notification by first class mail and certified mail as well as posting notice on the premises affected and allowing 14 days from notification.

Complete text of the ordinance amendments can be viewed during normal business hours at:

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI.

For further information please contact the Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

