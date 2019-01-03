Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing

January 23, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #18-0019 Zoned RE

Property ID # 03-27-426-016, 03-27-426-017,

03-27-426-019

Name: Brad Rice Regina Ashley

Location: 2582 S. Sashabaw 2586 S. Sashabaw

Request: Applicants request variance from Section 22-25 (3) being the ratio of depth to width of any parcel created by the division or combination does not exceed 4:1 Ratio. The proposed property at 2586 S. Sashabaw exceeds the allowed depth by 73.99 ft.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 1-5-19