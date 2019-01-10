Public Notice: Brandon Township

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSAL

Community Development

Block Grant Funds

Emergency Services

The Charter Township of Brandon is seeking bid proposals from qualified service providers to manage and administer a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Emergency Services Program for the Program year July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019. The program will provide emergency services such as food and/ or personal care vouchers to qualified low- and moderate- low income residents of The Charter Township of Brandon. Bid proposals must include a detailed outline on how the program will be managed and administered. The project will be funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and the administer must be familiar with, and comply with, all applicable CDBG requirements. When awarded, the term length of the contract will be (1) year. All bids proposals will be evaluated on administrative capacity, cost, experience and familiarity with CDBG regulations. Bids will be awarded based on the best service provider.

Submit your sealed bid proposal no later than 12:30 pm on Thursday, January 24, 2019 to:

Charter Township of Brandon

Candee Allen, Clerk

395 Mill Street – P.O. Box 929

Ortonville, Mi. 48462-0929

Bid opening will take place January 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Brandon Twp. Municipal Building.

The Charter Township of Brandon reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals. Selection will be based on the submitted cost estimation and an evaluation of listed services. Contractor selection is not based solely on bid amount. Finalists may be interviewed to clarify qualifications, the submitted proposal and to ensure a mutual understanding.

The Charter Township of Brandon is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability. Businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. Pursuant to Public Act 517 of 2012, individuals who have economic relations with Iran are prohibited from submitting bids on this project.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 1-12-19