Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

Regular Meeting-January 7, 2019

Meeting was called to order at 7:23pm.

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball, Thurman

Absent: None (Kordella left meeting at 9:10pm)

Approved:

– Agenda

– Consent Agenda

– New Business:

A. (Item was removed from agenda)

B. Assessor – Poverty Exemptions

C. Supervisor – Policy Amendments

D. Clerk – New Hire – Edna Burton Senior Center Coordinator

E. Supervisor – Budget Amendment

F. Supervisor – Senior Center Snow Removal Contract

G. Building – Chapter 28, Article V., adding Section 28-231 to prohibit marihuana establishments within the boundaries of Brandon Township.

Adopted: January 7, 2019

Effective: January 21, 2019

H. Supervisor – Sub-committee Appointments

Meeting adjourned: 9:35pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at:

395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 1-19-19