Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Regular Meeting
The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing February 22, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:
Appeal #17-0001
Property ID #03-36-100-031
Name: Lee & Mike Bennett
Location: 4870 Stanton Road
Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to construct detached accessory building in a front yard.
Appeal #17-0002
Property ID #03-17-351-008
Name: Anthony Compagnoni
Location: 1070 Granger Road
Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 15’ from a required 25 ft. side yard setback for an addition to the dwelling.
Appeal #17-0003
Property ID #03-30-326-015
Name: Ronald Schwartz
Location: 688 Bald Eagle Lake Road
Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) d. 3. for an additional 620 sq. ft. of accessory structure
Appeal #17-0004
Property ID #03-24-176-004
Name: Brandon & Amy Musser
Location: 1325 Wooley Road
Request: Applicant requests variances from:
1. Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard
2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 5 feet for side yard setback
3. Section 46-242 (1) f of 15 feet from a main structure
Appeal #17-0005
Property ID #03-20-126-015
Name: Shane McBride
Location: 1300 Granger Road
Request: Applicant request a variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to increase a detached accessory building in a front yard.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Publish in The Citizen 02-04-17