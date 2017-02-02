Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing February 22, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0001 Property ID #03-36-100-031 Name: Lee & Mike Bennett Location: 4870 Stanton Road Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to construct detached accessory building in a front yard. Appeal #17-0002 Property ID #03-17-351-008 Name: Anthony Compagnoni Location: 1070 Granger Road Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 15’ from a required 25 ft. side yard setback for an addition to the dwelling. Appeal #17-0003 Property ID #03-30-326-015 Name: Ronald Schwartz Location: 688 Bald Eagle Lake Road Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) d. 3. for an additional 620 sq. ft. of accessory structure Appeal #17-0004 Property ID #03-24-176-004 Name: Brandon & Amy Musser Location: 1325 Wooley Road Request: Applicant requests variances from: 1. Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard 2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 5 feet for side yard setback 3. Section 46-242 (1) f of 15 feet from a main structure Appeal #17-0005 Property ID #03-20-126-015 Name: Shane McBride Location: 1300 Granger Road Request: Applicant request a variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to increase a detached accessory building in a front yard.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 02-04-17