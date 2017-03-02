Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing March 22, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0006 Property ID #03-28-300-046 Name: Gerald Briolat Location: 2857 S. Hadley Road Request: Applicant request variances from: 1. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 24 feet to allow for a detached accessory structure to be located 1 foot from the north side lot line 2. Section 46-242 (1) g. of 2 feet in height to allow for a detached accessory structure to be 27 feet in height. Appeal #17-0007 Property ID #03-02-200-040 Name: Martin & Justine Hubbard Location: 3613 Davison Lake Road Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242 (1) d. 5 for an additional 500 sq. ft. of accessory structure

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

