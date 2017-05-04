Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
Planning & Building Department
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Regular Meeting
The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing May 24, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:
Appeal #17-0008
Property ID #03-34-202-010
Name: Craig Grambush
Location: 3693 Lakeview Drive
Request: Applicant request variances from:
1. Section 46-389 (a) of 1.04 feet for adding an addition to an existing structure to be 23.96 feet from a wetland.
2. Section 46-389 (b) of 1.04 feet for movement of earth within 25 feet of wetlands.
3. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 19.29 feet from the required front yard setback of 35’.
4. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 4.67 feet from the required least side yard setback of 10’.
Appeal #17-0009
Property ID #03-25-326-006
Name: Rodney Haines
Location: 5240 Seymour Lake Road
Request: Applicant request variance of .67 acres for a proposed property split at 5240 Seymour Lake Road, allowing 1.83 acres in an RE (Rural Estates) zoning district. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulation requires a minimum lot size of 2.5 acres.
Appeal #17-0010
Property ID #03-08-376-021
Name: Rob Rumohr
Location: 222 Faust
Request: Applicant request variance of 2 feet in height for a fence from Section 46-243 (c) (1) b. which allows for a 6 foot maximum.
Appeal #17-0011
Property ID #03-34-176-010
Name: Richard Puleo
Location: 3490 Shady Lane
Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242-(1) d. 1. to construct an additional accessory building in RE zoning district.
Appeal #17-0012
Property ID #03-30-201-002
Name: Todd Burk “Nonconforming lot of record”
Location: 2294 N. Island Drive
Request: Applicant request variances from:
1. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 27 feet from the required front yard setback of 35’ to construct an detached accessory structure.
2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 7 feet from required setback to a main dwelling of 10’.
3. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 1 foot 6 inches from the required side yard setback of 5’.
4. Section 46-242 (1) g. of 5 feet in height to allow for a detached accessory structure to be 23 feet in height.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Publish in The Citizen 05-06-17