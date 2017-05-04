Public Notice: Brandon Township

By on No Comment

Charter Township of Brandon

Planning & Building Department

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing May 24, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0008

Property ID #03-34-202-010

Name: Craig Grambush

Location: 3693 Lakeview Drive

Request: Applicant request variances from:

1. Section 46-389 (a) of 1.04 feet for adding an addition to an existing structure to be 23.96 feet from a wetland.

2. Section 46-389 (b) of 1.04 feet for movement of earth within 25 feet of wetlands.

3. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 19.29 feet from the required front yard setback of 35’.

4. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 4.67 feet from the required least side yard setback of 10’.

Appeal #17-0009

Property ID #03-25-326-006

Name: Rodney Haines

Location: 5240 Seymour Lake Road

Request: Applicant request variance of .67 acres for a proposed property split at 5240 Seymour Lake Road, allowing 1.83 acres in an RE (Rural Estates) zoning district. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulation requires a minimum lot size of 2.5 acres.

Appeal #17-0010

Property ID #03-08-376-021

Name: Rob Rumohr

Location: 222 Faust

Request: Applicant request variance of 2 feet in height for a fence from Section 46-243 (c) (1) b. which allows for a 6 foot maximum.

Appeal #17-0011

Property ID #03-34-176-010

Name: Richard Puleo

Location: 3490 Shady Lane

Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242-(1) d. 1. to construct an additional accessory building in RE zoning district.

Appeal #17-0012

Property ID #03-30-201-002

Name: Todd Burk “Nonconforming lot of record”

Location: 2294 N. Island Drive

Request: Applicant request variances from:

1. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 27 feet from the required front yard setback of 35’ to construct an detached accessory structure.

2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 7 feet from required setback to a main dwelling of 10’.

3. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 1 foot 6 inches from the required side yard setback of 5’.

4. Section 46-242 (1) g. of 5 feet in height to allow for a detached accessory structure to be 23 feet in height.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 05-06-17

 

Public Notice: Brandon Township added by on
View all posts by David Fleet →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.