Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

Planning & Building Department

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing May 24, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0008

Property ID #03-34-202-010

Name: Craig Grambush

Location: 3693 Lakeview Drive

Request: Applicant request variances from:

1. Section 46-389 (a) of 1.04 feet for adding an addition to an existing structure to be 23.96 feet from a wetland.

2. Section 46-389 (b) of 1.04 feet for movement of earth within 25 feet of wetlands.

3. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 19.29 feet from the required front yard setback of 35’.

4. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 4.67 feet from the required least side yard setback of 10’.

Appeal #17-0009

Property ID #03-25-326-006

Name: Rodney Haines

Location: 5240 Seymour Lake Road

Request: Applicant request variance of .67 acres for a proposed property split at 5240 Seymour Lake Road, allowing 1.83 acres in an RE (Rural Estates) zoning district. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulation requires a minimum lot size of 2.5 acres.

Appeal #17-0010

Property ID #03-08-376-021

Name: Rob Rumohr

Location: 222 Faust

Request: Applicant request variance of 2 feet in height for a fence from Section 46-243 (c) (1) b. which allows for a 6 foot maximum.

Appeal #17-0011

Property ID #03-34-176-010

Name: Richard Puleo

Location: 3490 Shady Lane

Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242-(1) d. 1. to construct an additional accessory building in RE zoning district.

Appeal #17-0012

Property ID #03-30-201-002

Name: Todd Burk “Nonconforming lot of record”

Location: 2294 N. Island Drive

Request: Applicant request variances from:

1. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 27 feet from the required front yard setback of 35’ to construct an detached accessory structure.

2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 7 feet from required setback to a main dwelling of 10’.

3. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 1 foot 6 inches from the required side yard setback of 5’.

4. Section 46-242 (1) g. of 5 feet in height to allow for a detached accessory structure to be 23 feet in height.