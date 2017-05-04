Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
JOINT MEETING WITH
PLANNING COMMISSION
April 25, 2017
Call to order at 7:03 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Approved:
Agenda
West Nile Virus Program
Workshop:
Explanation of Role of Planning Commission
Discussion of Possible Ordinance Revisions
Adjourned at 9:33p.m.
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 05-06-17