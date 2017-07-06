Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing July 26, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0018 Property ID #03-15-400-019

Name: Stephen Koralewski

Location: 675 S. Sashabaw Road

Request: Applicant requests variance from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 6’ to allow an accessory building to be 19’ from side yard setback (25’ required)

2. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 12’-9” to be placed 12’-3” from main structure (25’ required)

Appeal #17-0019 Property ID #03-21-454-051

Name: Keith Hooker “Non-conforming lot of record”

Location: Vacant Property/Flint Blvd.

Request: Applicant requests variances from Section 46-242 (1) a. to have a structure without a main structure.

Appeal #17-0020 Property ID #03-23-300-030

Name: Timothy Broders

Location: 4365 Sherwood Road

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) d. 5. for an additional 788 sq. ft. of accessory structure.

Appeal #17-0021 Property ID #03-08-200-014

Name: David Rie

Location: 1800 State Park Road

Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-242 (1) f of 10’ to allow an accessory building to be 15’ from side yard setback (25’ required)

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

