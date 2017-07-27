Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

July 10, 2017

Members present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall and Thurman

Members absent: None

Approved:

Agenda as amended.

Consent Agenda as presented

Appointment to the Planning Commission

Budget amendment 101-508 and transfers as amended

Audit contract

Revise 2017 Meeting/Holiday calendar

Recommendation for Trail sub-committee members

Principles of Township Governance of Excellence

County IT Contract

Policy amendments

Denied :

Adoption of Building – 2nd Reading – Ordinance Change Section 28-285(c) Huff Lake Hunting Regulations

Meeting Adjourned at 9:57 p.m.

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

