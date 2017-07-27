Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
July 10, 2017
Members present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall and Thurman
Members absent: None
Approved:
Agenda as amended.
Consent Agenda as presented
Appointment to the Planning Commission
Budget amendment 101-508 and transfers as amended
Audit contract
Revise 2017 Meeting/Holiday calendar
Recommendation for Trail sub-committee members
Principles of Township Governance of Excellence
County IT Contract
Policy amendments
Denied :
Adoption of Building – 2nd Reading – Ordinance Change Section 28-285(c) Huff Lake Hunting Regulations
Meeting Adjourned at 9:57 p.m.
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 07-29-17
