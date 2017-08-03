Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing August 23, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0023 Zoned RE

Property ID #03-16-200-033 & 03-16-200-034

Name: Christopher Stephenson Barry Brock

Location: 2710 Hummer Lake Road 2640 Hummer Lake Road

Request: Applicant requests variances from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard

2. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 20 feet to allow a front yard setback of 30 feet

3. Section 46-242 (1) d. 1. to allow for an additional accessory building in RE zoning district

Appeal #17-0024 Zoned RE

Property ID #03-16-152-006

Name: Araceli Hernandez-Galvan

Location: 375 S. Hadley Road

Request: Applicant requests variances from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow an accessory building in a front yard to have a structure without a main structure.

2. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 11 feet to allow a front yard setback of 39 feet

3. Section 46-243 (c) (1) a. for a fence over four feet in height in required front yard

4. Section 46-243 (c) (1) a. for the style of fence not being ornamental in required front yard

5. Section 46-282 (b) (3) c. of 12 feet to allow for a structure housing class III animals with a setback of 38 feet to the adjacent side lot line

Appeal #17-0025 Zoned R1-B

Property ID #03-30-126-004

Name: Scott Smith “Non-Conforming Lot of Record”

Location: 2075 Dunwoodie Ct.

Request: Applicant requests variances from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) d. to allow a second accessory building in an R-1B district

2. Section 46-215 of 26 feet to allow a front yard setback of 9 feet

Appeal #17-0026 Zoned RE

Property ID #03-16-400-023

Name: James Ellis

Location: 517 Granger Hills Drive

Request: Applicant requests variances from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) c. a variance to locate an accessory structure in a front yard in RE district

2. Section 46-282 (b) (2) c. a variance of 25 feet to locate an accessory structure to house class II animals 75 feet from adjacent lot line.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 08-05-17