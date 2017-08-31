Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP
SYNOPSIS
Charter Township of Brandon
Special Board Meeting
August 24, 2017
Call to order at 7:05 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: None
Approved:
LWCF Resolution
Election Commission Members
Held Workshop on Police Budget
Adjourned at 9:11pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 09-02-17
