Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing November 29, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #17-0033 Zoned RE

Property ID #03-11-400-008

Name: David Wilder

Location: 3282 Sherwood

Request: Applicant request a variance from Section 22-25 (3) being the ratio of depth to width of any parcel created by the division does not exceed a 4:1 ratio.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 11-11-17