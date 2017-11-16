Public notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
November 6, 2017
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: DePalma (with notice)
Approved:
Consent Agenda
Belle Ann Information Gathering
Building/Assessing Part-Time Clerical
1st Reading Ordinance Sec. 28-491 Minor In Possession-
Full text of Ordinance available in township office.
Employee Classification Change
CDBG Resolution – Posting Public Hearing Notices on Website
2018 Employee Wages
2018 Pension Contributions
Act 152 of 2011
Denied:
NO HAZ
Prosper Magazine Advertisement
Adjourned at 8:57pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 11-18-17
