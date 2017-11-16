Public notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

November 6, 2017

Call to order at 7:00 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent: DePalma (with notice)

Approved:

Consent Agenda

Belle Ann Information Gathering

Building/Assessing Part-Time Clerical

1st Reading Ordinance Sec. 28-491 Minor In Possession-

Full text of Ordinance available in township office.

Employee Classification Change

CDBG Resolution – Posting Public Hearing Notices on Website

2018 Employee Wages

2018 Pension Contributions

Act 152 of 2011

Denied:

NO HAZ

Prosper Magazine Advertisement

Adjourned at 8:57pm

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 11-18-17