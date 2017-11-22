Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

SPECIAL MEETING

November 16, 2017

Call to order at 6:30 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent: None

Approved:

Closed Session

Closed Session Minutes

Action on Cherry Case Settlement

Fire Department Budget Amendments

Ambulance Remount

RIT PAK

Hose Purchase

Recreation Budget Amendments

2016 Fund Balance Allocations

Dissolve Maintenance Contract

Adjourned at 9:30pm

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 11-25-17