Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
November 16, 2017
Call to order at 6:30 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: None
Approved:
Closed Session
Closed Session Minutes
Action on Cherry Case Settlement
Fire Department Budget Amendments
Ambulance Remount
RIT PAK
Hose Purchase
Recreation Budget Amendments
2016 Fund Balance Allocations
Dissolve Maintenance Contract
Adjourned at 9:30pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 11-25-17
