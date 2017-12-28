Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Board of Trustees

The following are dates of the regularly scheduled Meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Brandon Township Municipal Building, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462:

January 8 August 13 (Due to

(due to New Year’s) Primary Election)

February 5 Tuesday, September 4

March 5 (Due to Labor Day)

April 2 October 1

May 7 November 12 (Due to

June 4 Gubernatorial Election)

July 2 December 3

The above calendar was approved at the regular board meeting held on December 4, 2017.

Motion by: Broughton

Seconded by: Allen

Ayes: 5 Nays: 1

Motion carried

This notice posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as Amended (Open Meetings Act) MCLA 41.72(S) (3) and the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Posted Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462