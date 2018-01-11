Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Notice of Posting

The Charter Township of Brandon Board has adopted the amendments and additions to the following ordinances at their January 8, 2018 regularly scheduled board meeting:

Zoning Ordinance Amendments:

Chapter 46, Article I. Section 46-6. Definitions.

Transient means occupancy of a dwelling unit or sleeping unit for not more than 30 days.

Adopted: January 8, 2018

Published and posted: January 13, 2018

Effective date: January 22, 2018

Complete text of the ordinance amendments can be viewed on the Brandon Township website www.brandontownship.us or at the Brandon Township Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information please contact the Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 1-13-17