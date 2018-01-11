Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
January 8, 2018
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Presentation:
MI Long Term Care
Approved:
Consent Agenda
2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment to Modify Ordinance Sec. 46-6 Definitions to Include Transient
Redistricting Petition for Paint Creek Drain
Appointments to Planning Commission
Appointments to Zoning Board of Appeals
Cable Coordinator Contract Renewal
Studio Tyson Agreement
Prepays for 2017
Building Department Budget Amendment
Vacation carry over
Postponed:
HB 4674 Resolution of Support
Discussion: Belle Ann School
Denied:
Extension of Sashabaw Road Paving Project
Adjourned at 10:09 pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 1-13-17
