Public Notice: Brandon Township

January 15, 2018
RESOLUTION
Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education, Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6.30 p.m. at the Brandon School District I-TEC Center, 609 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.
Regular Meeting Dates
February 12, 2018 (2nd Monday due to holiday)
March 19, 2018
April 16, 2018
May 21, 2018
June 18, 2018
July 16, 2018
August 20,2018
September 17, 2018
October 15, 2018
November 19,2018
December 17, 2018
January 21, 2019
Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours at 1025 Ortonvllle Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they are approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.
Marianne Dwyer
Board Secretary
Brandon Board of Education
Brandon School District
1025 S. Ortonville Road
Ortonville, Michigan 48462
248.627.1802
Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is given in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
