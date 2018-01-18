Public Notice: Brandon Township

January 15, 2018

RESOLUTION

Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education, Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6.30 p.m. at the Brandon School District I-TEC Center, 609 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.

Regular Meeting Dates

February 12, 2018 (2nd Monday due to holiday)

March 19, 2018

April 16, 2018

May 21, 2018

June 18, 2018

July 16, 2018

August 20,2018

September 17, 2018

October 15, 2018

November 19,2018

December 17, 2018

January 21, 2019

Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours at 1025 Ortonvllle Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they are approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.

Marianne Dwyer

Board Secretary

Brandon Board of Education

Brandon School District

1025 S. Ortonville Road

Ortonville, Michigan 48462

248.627.1802

Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is given in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Publish in The Citizen 1-20-18