Public Notice: Brandon Township

Request for Proposals

For ADA Kitchen Renovation At

the Edna Burton Senior Center

PROJECT: CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

EDNA BURTON SENIOR CENTER ADA KITCHEN REMODELING PROJECT

345 Ball Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

OWNER: CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Email: callen@brandontownship.us

TYPE OF PROPOSALS:

Sealed bid proposals will be received by the Owner for the renovation of ADA kitchen at the Edna Burton Senior Center. The bidding requirements, conditions of the Contract and description of the work are contained in the Contract Documents.

BID SUBMISSION DATE:

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2018 Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: Office of Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929

BID OPENING:

Proposals will be opened publicly and read aloud on the date and time cited herein as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2018 Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Brandon Township Conference Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462-0929

COPIES OF DOCUMENTS

Specifications and bid forms will be available to General Contractors beginning Monday, January 29, 2018 by contacting Ehresman Associates, Inc. via email. Their email address is architects@ehresmanassociates.com. Ehresman Associates, Inc. will issue the requesting companies electronic (.pdf) files of the Contract Documents. The cost of document reproduction will be the responsibility of the requesting party.

MANDATORY PREBID MEETING

There will be Mandatory Pre-bid Meeting on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Edna Burton Senior Center at 10:00 a.m.

Any bidder who fails to attend the pre-bid meeting and site inspection will be disqualified from bidding this project. The bidder’s representative at the meeting shall be solely responsible for insuring the Bidder’s name, complete address and phone number appears clearly and correctly on the Township’s attendance roster. Any addenda sent out are based on the accuracy of this attendance roster. Any Proposal received from a Bidder whose name does not appear on the Township’s attendance roster may be declared non-responsive and their bid not opened. This meeting is mandatory as there is no specific information available for quantities and all necessary measurements to determine materials necessary are the responsibilities of the Bidder.

ACCESS TO PLANS

Bid documents are also available for examination (no purchase) at the following locations:

• Ehresman Associates, Inc.

• Construction Association of Michigan (CAM)

• McGraw-Hill Dodge

• REED Construction Data

• Construction Data Company

• MITN

CDBG REQUIREMENTS

This is a Federally Funded project. The Contractor and Subcontractors on this project must comply with HUD contract provisions 24CFR part 85.36 (i), the Davis-Bacon Act, Nondiscrimination, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Section 3 requirements, Anti-kickback Act, Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act, and Department of Labor Standards and Regulations as set forth in the Contract Bid Documents. This municipality is an equal opportunity employer, businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid.

BID BOND REQUIREMENTS

A bid guarantee from each bidder equivalent to 5% of the bid price shall consist of a firm commitment such as a bid bond, certified check or other negotiable instrument accompanying a bid as assurance that the bidder will, upon acceptance of his or her bid, execute such contractual documents as may be required within the time specified. If a contractor fails to deliver the required bond, the bid will be rejected.

PROPOSAL ACCEPTANCE

The Owner reserves the unconditional right to waive any informality or irregularity, reject any or all proposals, or to accept proposals which in the judgment of the Owner will serve its best interests, and to make in its judgment a determination as to the adequacy of the Contractor’s qualifications, experience, and capability.

REFERENCES

Please include 3 references with company name, contact person name, email and best phone number.

FAMILIAL RELATIONSHIP DISCLOSURE

All bidders must provide familial disclosure in compliance with MCL 380. 1267 (Public Act 232 of 2004) and attach this information to the bid. The bids shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner or any employee of the bidder and any member of the Board. The Owner will not accept a bid that does not include this sworn and notarized disclosure statement. Refer to 00 310 – Proposal Form for further information.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

