Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

2018 BOARD OF REVIEW

The 2018 March Board of Review will meet at the Brandon Township Office at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI on the following dates and times:

Tuesday March 13th 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday March 15th 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED. Please call 248-627-4918 during regular business hours for an appointment. Please have your parcel identification number when calling. All appeals must be accompanied by a completed L-4035 Form “Petition to the Board of Review” in order for your appeal to be valid. It is recommended that a detailed explanation, an appraisal and/or other documents be provided to support your appeal. The L-4035 will be provided by the Assessing Office or is available online at : http://www.michigan.gov/documents/l4035f_2658_7.pdf.

Letters of appeal are also accepted. Appeals must be received in the Supervisor’s office no later than 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13th, 2018.

Applications for Poverty Appeals are available in the Supervisor’s Office. You must show proof of household income by providing current copies of your Federal and State income tax return for 2017 and copies of any other information to prove financial need. Failure to provide the required information will result in denial of the poverty appeal.

Publish in The Citizen 2-10, 2-17, 2-24-18