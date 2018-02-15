Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
February 5, 2018
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Discussion:
Invasive Species Management Report
Approved:
Consent Agenda
Clerk – Permanent Part-Time Hire
Building – Permanent Part-Time Hire
Rezoning of Parcel 03-19-327-017 First Reading
Resolution on Poverty Guidelines
Clean-Up Days
MMRMA Contract
Youth Assistance Executive Board
Policy Amendment
Budget Amendment
Postponed:
HB 4674 Resolution of Support
Adjourned at 9:20 pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen: 2-17-2018
