Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Brandon Township Land and Water conservation fund

7:00 pm MARCH 05, 2018

Brandon Township Offices,

395 Mill Street, Ortonville MI 48462

The public is encouraged to attend to provide public comments on:

1.) The 2018 Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Application for a $120,400 project with a local match of $131,000 to provide a concessions/comfort stations, pathways, signage and amenities, at the Brandon Township Community Park.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting are requested to contact Supervisor Kathy Thurman at (248-627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 2-24-18