Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Notice of

Ordinance Amendment

The Charter Township of Brandon Board has adopted the amendments and additions to the following ordinances at their March 5, 2018 regularly scheduled board meeting:

Zoning Ordinance Amendments:

To Amend the zoning ordinance and map for rezoning of Parcel 03-19-327-017 from RE Rural Estate to R1-B Single Family Residential

Effective date: March 19, 2018

Complete text of the ordinance amendments can be viewed during normal business hours at:

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI.

For further information please contact the Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 3-10-18