Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
March 5, 2018
Call to order at 7:33 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: Darnall (with notice)
Presentation:
Ai Wood – Planning Commission Service Recognition
Public Hearing:
LWCF Grant
Approved:
Consent Agenda
Resolution Supporting HB 4674
OPEB Actuarial Valuation
2nd Reading Rezoning of Parcel 03-19-327-017
Revision to Resolution on Poverty Guidelines
Fire Dispatch Agreement
M-DOT Performance Resolution
MERS Surplus Fund
Postponed:
Resolution supporting LWCF Grant submission and
Authorizing local match.
Adjourned at 8:54 pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 3-10-18
