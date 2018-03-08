Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

March 5, 2018

Call to order at 7:33 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent: Darnall (with notice)

Presentation:

Ai Wood – Planning Commission Service Recognition

Public Hearing:

LWCF Grant

Approved:

Consent Agenda

Resolution Supporting HB 4674

OPEB Actuarial Valuation

2nd Reading Rezoning of Parcel 03-19-327-017

Revision to Resolution on Poverty Guidelines

Fire Dispatch Agreement

M-DOT Performance Resolution

MERS Surplus Fund

Postponed:

Resolution supporting LWCF Grant submission and

Authorizing local match.

Adjourned at 8:54 pm

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 3-10-18