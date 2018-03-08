Public Notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

SPECIAL MEETING

March 5, 2018

Call to order at 6:38 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma (arrived at 7:00), Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent: Darnall (with notice)

Approved:

Moving to Closed Session

Closed Session Minutes

Reconvening from closed session

No Action:

Cherry Case Settlement

Adjourned at 7:33 pm

