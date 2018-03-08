Public Notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
March 5, 2018
Call to order at 6:38 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma (arrived at 7:00), Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: Darnall (with notice)
Approved:
Moving to Closed Session
Closed Session Minutes
Reconvening from closed session
No Action:
Cherry Case Settlement
Adjourned at 7:33 pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 3-10-18
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON