Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
March 12, 2018
Call to order at 7:03 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, & Thurman.
Absent: Marshall (with notice)
Approved:
Adjourn to Closed Session
Closed Session Minutes
Senior Center Kitchen Contractor
Resolution Authorizing Local Unit of Government Match
Local Support for LWCF Grant Submission
Formation of a Belle-Ann Sub-Committee
No Action on possible purchase of real property
Adjourned at 8:53 pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 3-17-18
