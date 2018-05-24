Public Notice: Brandon Township

BID PROPOSAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

seymour lake cemetery water

Brandon Township is requesting a sealed bid proposal for the hand pump repair or replacement contract for the Seymour Lake Cemetery, located at 3065 S. Sashabaw Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

Your proposal should be broken up by repairs or replacement with separate prices. For any questions please call Clerk’s office at 248-627-2851. Bid opening will be at 3:30 PM on June 7th, 2018.

Submit your sealed bid proposal by 3:00 pm on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 to:

Candee Allen

Brandon Township Clerk

395 Mill Street P.O. Box 929

Ortonville, Mi. 48462

The Charter Township of Brandon reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals. Selection will be based on the submitted cost estimation and an evaluation of listed services. Contractor selection is not based solely on bid amount. The bidder shall also submit a minimum of two references. Please provide a current certificate of insurance with your bid proposal. Finalists may be interviewed to clarify qualifications, the submitted proposal and to ensure a mutual understanding.

The Charter Township of Brandon is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or disability. Businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. Pursuant to Public Act 517 of 2012, individuals who have economic relations with Iran are prohibited from submitting bids on this project.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

