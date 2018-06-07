Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Regular Meeting
The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing June 27, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:
Appeal #18-0003
Zoned RE Property ID #03-17-401-016
Name: Josh & Jill Norris
Location: 1704 Kent Road
Request: Applicant request variance from:
1. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 20’ to allow an accessory building to be 5’ from side yard setback (25’required)
2. Section 46-242 (1) f of 8’ to allow an accessory building to be 17’ from a main building (25’ required)
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
