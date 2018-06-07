Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing June 27, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #18-0003

Zoned RE Property ID #03-17-401-016

Name: Josh & Jill Norris

Location: 1704 Kent Road

Request: Applicant request variance from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) f. of 20’ to allow an accessory building to be 5’ from side yard setback (25’required)

2. Section 46-242 (1) f of 8’ to allow an accessory building to be 17’ from a main building (25’ required)

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

