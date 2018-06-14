Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

June 4, 2018

Call to order at 7:08 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent: Kordella (with notice)

Approved:

Amended Agenda

Amended Consent Agenda

Audit Report

Assessor’s Contract

Public Comment Format

Skate Park Equipment Sale

Lawn Mower Purchase

SAFER Grant Resolution

Fireworks Permit

Server Replacement

MTA Dues

Senior Center Copier Disposal

Trustee Timesheets

Adjourned at 10:39 p.m.

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 6-16-18