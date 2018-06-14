Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
June 4, 2018
Call to order at 7:08 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: Kordella (with notice)
Approved:
Amended Agenda
Amended Consent Agenda
Audit Report
Assessor’s Contract
Public Comment Format
Skate Park Equipment Sale
Lawn Mower Purchase
SAFER Grant Resolution
Fireworks Permit
Server Replacement
MTA Dues
Senior Center Copier Disposal
Trustee Timesheets
Adjourned at 10:39 p.m.
