Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Regular Meeting
The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing July 25, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:
Appeal #18-0004
Zoned RE Property ID #03-27-200-021
Name: Lyle Hotchkiss
Location: 2390 Sashabaw Road
Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242 (1) d. 5. for an additional 859 sq. ft. of accessory structure:
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
