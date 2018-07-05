Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing July 25, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #18-0004

Zoned RE Property ID #03-27-200-021

Name: Lyle Hotchkiss

Location: 2390 Sashabaw Road

Request: Applicant request variance from Section 46-242 (1) d. 5. for an additional 859 sq. ft. of accessory structure:

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

