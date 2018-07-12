Public Notice: Brandon Township

LEGAL NOTICE

Lake Louise Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan

HEARING OF PRACTICABILITY AND HEARING OF ASSESSMENT

TAKE NOTICE that the Lake Louise Improvement Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Library, 304 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan, to determine the practicability of a five-year improvement project for Lake Louise. The lake improvement project would include nuisance aquatic plant control, plant control coordination, administration and contingency projects. The project would begin in 2019 and continue through 2023, with an annual cost of $43,000.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a special assessment roll has been prepared and is on file at the office of Brandon Township located at 395 Mill Street in Ortonville, Michigan for public examination during normal business hours. Said special assessment roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the cost of the improvement project to benefiting properties.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Lake Louise Improvement Board will hold a Hearing of Assessment immediately following the aforementioned Hearing of Practicability for the purpose of reviewing said special assessment roll and for hearing any objections thereto. An owner of or party with interest in real property to be assessed or his/her agent may appear in person to object to the special assessment or may protest such special assessment by letter filed with the Lake Board at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case personal appearance is not required. Written objections may be filed with or mailed to the Lake Louise Improvement Board c/o Ms. Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, P.O. Box 929, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the owner of or any party with interest in real property within the Lake Louise Special Assessment District who, having protested said special assessment either in person or in writing, may, within thirty (30) days after the confirmation of the special assessment roll has been published in a newspaper of general circulation, appeal such special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal or other court of competent jurisdiction.

The above-referenced hearings are called pursuant to Part 309 of Public Act No. 451 of 1994 as amended.

