Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Brandon Township

To the Qualified Electors of the Brandon Township County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in the Brandon Township, County of Oakland on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the purpose of nominating or electing candidates for the following offices:

State Governor, U.S. Senator, 8th District Representative in Congress, 14th District State Senator, 46th District Representative in State, 3rd District County Commissioner, Brandon Township Trustee, Delegate to County Convention.

The polling place locations for said election are as follows:

Precinct 1 & 2 – Brandon High School – 1020 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville

Precinct 3 – Oakwood Elementary School – 2839 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Precinct 4 – Fire Station #2, 3065 S. Sashabaw Rd., Oxford, Brandon Township

Precinct 5 – Clarkston Lakes Clubhouse – 4260 Dogwood Blvd., Clarkston, Brandon Township

Precinct 6 – Edna Burton Senior Center, 345 Ball St., Ortonville

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Brandon Township clerk’s office.

Persons wishing to obtain an absentee ballot may do so by contacting the Brandon Township clerk’s office. The Clerk, or their designee, will be available in the Clerk’s Office on the Saturday preceding the election, August 4th until 2:00 p.m., the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot which will be mailed.

For names of candidates, full text of proposals or any other information, please contact the Brandon Township Clerk’s Office at 248-627-2851

Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 7-21-18