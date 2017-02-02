Public Notice: Drain Drainage Board

COUNTYLINE INTERCOUNTY
DRAIN DRAINAGE BOARD
COUNTYLINE INTERCOUNTY DRAIN
NOTICE OF
ABANDONMENT OF PETITION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the petition, dated February 18, 1993 for the maintenance and improvement of the Countyline Intercounty Drain located in the Counties of Oakland and Lapeer is ABANDONED pursuant to Section 221 of Public Act 40 of 1956, as amended.
Michael Gregg, Chair
Michigan Department of Agriculture
& Rural Development
