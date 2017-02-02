Public Notice: Drain Drainage Board

COUNTYLINE INTERCOUNTY

DRAIN DRAINAGE BOARD

COUNTYLINE INTERCOUNTY DRAIN

NOTICE OF

ABANDONMENT OF PETITION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the petition, dated February 18, 1993 for the maintenance and improvement of the Countyline Intercounty Drain located in the Counties of Oakland and Lapeer is ABANDONED pursuant to Section 221 of Public Act 40 of 1956, as amended.

COUNTYLINE INTERCOUNTY DRAIN DRAINAGE BOARD

Michael Gregg, Chair

Michigan Department of Agriculture

& Rural Development

Publish in The Citizen 02-04-17