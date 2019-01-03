Public Notice: Genesee County

Notice of Small Urban

Program Public Meeting

for the Residents of the

Goodrich-Ortonville Area

The Genesee-Lapeer-Shiawassee Region V Planning and Development Commission (GLS Region V) will be holding a Small Urban Program meeting. You are invited to participate in this meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 486 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Cities, villages, transit agencies, and road commissions located within or serving urbanized areas, as defined by U.S. Census with a population of 5,000 to 50,000, are eligible to receive federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds from the Small Urban Program. During a call for projects, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) requests that eligible areas submit road and transit capital projects for funding consideration.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and prioritize proposed projects to submit to MDOT for improvements within the Small Urban Area boundary that includes: the Village of Goodrich and a small area around the Village of Goodrich under the jurisdiction of the Genesee County Road Commission; and the Village of Ortonville and a small area around the Village of Ortonville under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission for Oakland County.

The GLS Region V Planning and Development Commission will furnish reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities upon request. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services and persons with Limited English Proficiency should contact the Planning and Development Commission by writing or calling the following:

Sharon Gregory, Planner III

GLS Region V Planning and Development Commission

1101 Beach Street, Room 223

Flint, Michigan 48502

telephone: 810-257-3010

e-mail: sgregory@co.genesee.mi.us

website: www.gcmpc.org

Michigan Relay Center: Dial 711 or 1-800-649-3777

“An Equal Opportunity Organization”