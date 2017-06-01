Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

PROPOSED 2017/2018 BUDGET

The Village of Goodrich will hold a public hearing on its proposed 2017/2018 Budget. The property tax millage rate levied to support the proposed budget has been set at 5.3251

DATE/TIME: JUNE 12, 2017, 6:00 PM

LOCATION: Goodrich Office, Lower Level, 7338 S State, Goodrich, MI

A copy of the proposed budget will be available for review June 8, 2017 at the Village Office, 7338 State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438, during regular office hours.

Jakki Sidge, Village Administrator

