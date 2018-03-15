Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF GOODRICH
CUTTING OF NOXIOUS WEEDS
TO OWNERS OF LAND SITUATED IN THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH, GENESEE COUNTY, STATE OF MICHIGAN:
NOTICE is hereby given that all noxious weeds and/or grass found growing to a height greater than six (6″) inches in height may be cut by the Village and the owner of the property according to the Village tax rolls may be charged with the costs including the actual cost of doing the work and an administration fee as determined by Resolution of the Goodrich Village council.
The Village will cut the weeds with a lawnmower or other appropriate device.
This Notice authorizes the Village to cut the weeds as many times as is necessary and to charge all costs to the property owner.
The property owner of any land or premises will be determined by a search of the tax records in the Village. (Ordinance No. _140, Village Code of Ordinances Sections 10-31 through 10-38.
Jakki Sidge, Administrator
Village of Goodrich
7338 S State
Goodrich MI 48438
Posted in the Citizen Newspaper
March 17 and April 14, 2018
Publish in The Citizen 3-17-18
PUBLIC NOTICE