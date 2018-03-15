Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

CUTTING OF NOXIOUS WEEDS

TO OWNERS OF LAND SITUATED IN THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH, GENESEE COUNTY, STATE OF MICHIGAN:

NOTICE is hereby given that all noxious weeds and/or grass found growing to a height greater than six (6″) inches in height may be cut by the Village and the owner of the property according to the Village tax rolls may be charged with the costs including the actual cost of doing the work and an administration fee as determined by Resolution of the Goodrich Village council.

The Village will cut the weeds with a lawnmower or other appropriate device.

This Notice authorizes the Village to cut the weeds as many times as is necessary and to charge all costs to the property owner.

The property owner of any land or premises will be determined by a search of the tax records in the Village. (Ordinance No. _140, Village Code of Ordinances Sections 10-31 through 10-38.

Jakki Sidge, Administrator

Village of Goodrich

7338 S State

Goodrich MI 48438

Posted in the Citizen Newspaper

March 17 and April 14, 2018

Publish in The Citizen 3-17-18