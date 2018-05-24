Public Notice: Goodrich

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING

THE SOLID WASTE, RECYCLING AND YARD WASTE COLLECTION IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT AND THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ROLL THEREFOR

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. The Village Council of the Village of Goodrich, Genesee County, Michigan has determined it necessary to make improvements in the Village of Goodrich. Those improvements shall consist of (1) weekly residential solid waste collection, (2) bi-weekly residential recycling collections, (3) weekly residential yard waste collection from April 1 through November 30. The Village Council has determined to defray the cost of such improvements by assessing the property which will be especially benefited thereby, and a special assessment roll indicating the amount each parcel of such property will be assessed has been prepared in connection therewith. The estimated cost, the amount to be specially assessed to each property and the special assessment district for the next five (5) years are as follows:

AREA TO BE IMPROVED

All improved (sewer or building permit issued) residential properties located within the boundaries of the Village of Goodrich.

Total Cost: 1st yr. Est. $119,957.76 , 2nd yr. Est. $124,413.84 , 3rd yr. Est. $129,006.96, 4th yr. $133,826.16 5th yr. Est.. $138,787.20 .

Unit Cost: 1st yr. $168.48, 2nd yr. Est.. $173.52, 3rd yr. Est. $178.68, 4th yr. $184.08, 5th yr. 189.60

NAME AND DESCRIPTION OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT

SOLID WASTE, RECYCLING AND YARD WASTE COLLECTION SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT.

All improved (sewer or building permit issued) residential properties located within the boundaries of the Village of Goodrich, as shown on the current tax rolls of the Village of Goodrich on June 4, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.

2. The method of determining the benefits upon the property is predicated upon a per

parcel bases.

3. The special assessment roll, the plans, the specifications, the maps showing the location of the improvements and the Solid Waste, Recycling And Yard Waste Collection Special Assessment District (the “District”) and the cost estimates for the improvements are on file at the office of the Village Clerk, 7338 S State Road, Goodrich, Michigan 48438, 810.636.2570 for public examination.

4. The special assessments on said special assessment roll for the District against each parcel of land thereon shall be due on July 1, 2018 and July 1 each year of the assessment.

5. The Village Council will meet in the Village Office, Lower Level, Community Room, 7338 S State Road, Goodrich, Michigan, at 6:00 PM, Eastern Daylight Time, on Monday, June 11, 2018, in order to hold a public hearing for the purpose of correcting and reviewing the special assessment roll. At such hearing, the Council shall review said roll and hear and consider any objections or suggestions which may be submitted by any interested person with respect to: (1) the roll; (2) the proposed improvement; (3) the assessing of the District therefor; (4) the portion of the cost of the improvements to be paid by special assessment; (5) the method of determining the benefits upon the property in the District.

6. The Village Council may then, or at a later date confirm the roll as reported or corrected. However, the original special assessment roll shall not be confirmed except by the affirmative vote of four members of the Council, if prior to such confirmation, written objections to the proposed improvements have been filed by the owners of the property which will be required to bear more than 50 percent of amount of the special assessment.

7. If the Village Council approves the establishment of the special assessment district and the making of the improvements, a special assessment will be levied against properties that benefit from the improvements. The Tax Tribunal Act, Act No. 186, Public Acts of Michigan, 1973 as amended, provides that an appearance and protest of the special assessment must be made at the hearing described above in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner

of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, by letter filed with the Village clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance in person in not required.

THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN by order of the Village Council.

Jakki Sidge, Clerk, Village of Goodrich

Dated: May 26, 2018

Publish in The Citizen 5-26-18