Public Notice: Goodrich

RESOLUTION NO 2018-13

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH,

GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PROHIBITION OF

MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS

A RESOLUTION TO PROHIBIT MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS PURSUANT TO THE MICHIGAN REGULATION AND TAXATION OF MARIHUANA ACT, BALLOT PROPOSAL 1 OF 2018.

BE IT RESOLVED pursuant to the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, Section 6.1, the Village of Goodrich elects to prohibit marihuana establishments within its boundaries.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution requires that it be effective as is necessary to regulate persons and property for the preservation of the public peace, health, safety and welfare.

THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this is in effect the day it is adopted and shall have the regulatory effect to prohibit marihuana establishments in all geographic areas of the Village of Goodrich to the fullest extent allowed by law.

RESOLUTION DECLARED ADOPTED

Motion to adopt made by Council Member Tim Light; Second by Council Member Tim Barraco at which a quorum was present.

Clerk Sheri L. Wilkerson does hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and complete copy of a Resolution adopted by a majority vote at a public meeting by the Village of Goodrich Council at a meeting held on the 26th day of November 2018, which a copy is on file in the office of the Village Clerk with its offices located at 7338 S. State Road, P.O. Box 276, Goodrich, MI 48438. This Resolution was published in a newspaper of general circulation, The Citizens Newspaper, on December 1, 2018.

Sheri L. Wilkerson, C.M.C.

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich

Publish in The Citizen 12-1-18