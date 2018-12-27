Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE VILLAGE

OF GOODRICH PARKING

The Village of Goodrich would like to remind residents that parking on or along any public street, road or highway within the Village of Goodrich limits shall be prohibited by Ordinance, between the hours of 2:00 AM and 7:00 AM DAILY, and during the effective period of a SNOW EMERGENCY. DRIVEWAY SNOW

We would like to remind property owners and private snow removal contractors that state taw (Act 82 of 1978, Vehicle Code 257.677A) prohibits the plowing or shoveling or blowing of snow, ice or slush onto or across roadways or highways, as it can present a serious traffic hazard and fines and costs for court conviction could be up to $500. In addition, snow must not be piled in such a way as to obstruct motorists’ vision.

SNOW REMOVAL ON SIDEWALKS

The Village of Goodrich Code, Chapter 28, Article III, Section 28-224 states that no person shall allow any sidewalk on property owned or occupied by him to be in any condition which Is or might be dangerous to the health and safety of persons using the sidewalk.

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC, Administrator/Clerk

(810) 636-2570

Publish in The Citizen 12-29-18, 1-5-19