Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH COUNCIL MEETING

MONDAY, JANUARY 14, 2019

AT 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE, to the citizens of the Village of Goodrich, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The Village of Goodrich Council will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON MONDAY, JANUARY 14, 2019 AT 6:00 P.M.

located at the Village of Goodrich Municipal Building downstairs in the meeting room 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 to consider proposed Ordinance No. 18-01 Prohibition of Marihuana Establishments Ordinance. The regular Council meeting will follow the Public Hearing. Copies of the proposed Marihuana Establishments Ordinance are on file at the Village Hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Friday. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk, PO

Box 276, Goodrich, MI 48438 (810) 636-2570 FAX (810) 636-8886.

Posted by:

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich

Publish in The Citizen 12-29-18