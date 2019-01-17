Public Notice: Goodrich

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

COUNTY OF GENESEE, STATE OF MICHIGAN

ORDINANCE NO. 19-01

PROHIBITION OF MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS ORDINANCE

AN ORDINANCE TO PROHIBIT MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH PURSUANT TO INITIATED LAW 1 OF 2018, MCL _____ET SEQ., AS MAY BE AMENDED; TO PROVIDE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION OF THIS ORDINANCE; TO PROVIDE FOR SEVERABILITY; TO REPEAL ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; AND TO PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The Village of Goodrich, Genesee County, Michigan Ordains:

SECTION I-TITLE

This ordinance shall be known as and may be cited at the Village of Goodrich Prohibition of Marihuana Establishments Ordinance 19-01.

SECTION II-DEFINITIONS

Words use herein shall have the definitions as provided for in Initiated Law 1 of 2018, MCL ___et seq., as may be amended.

SECTION III – NO MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS

Village of Goodrich hereby prohibits all marihuana establishments within the boundaries of the Village pursuant to Initiated Law I of 2018, MCL ______et seq., as may be amended.

SECTION IV – VIOLATIONS AND PENALTIES

1. Any person who disobeys neglects or refuses to comply with any provision of this ordinance or who causes allows or consents to any of the same shall be deemed to be responsible for the violation of this ordinance. A violation of this ordinance is deemed to be a nuisance per se.

2. A violation of this ordinance is a municipal civil infraction, for which the fines shall not be less than $100 nor more than $500, in the discretion of the Court. The foregoing sanctions shall be in addition to the rights of the Village to proceed at law or equity with other appropriate and proper remedies. Additionally, the violator shall pay costs which may include all expenses, direct and indirect, which the Village incurs in connection with the municipal civil infraction.

3. Each day during which any violation continues shall be deemed a separate offense.

4. In addition, the Village may seek injunctive relief against persons alleged to be in violation of this ordinance, and such other relief as may be provided by law.

5. This ordinance shall be administered and enforced by the Ordinance Enforcement Office of the Village or by such other person (s) as designated by the Village of Goodrich Council from time to time.

SECTION V – SEVERABLITY

The provisions of this ordinance are hereby declared to be severable. If any clause, sentence, word, section or provisions is hereafter declared void or unenforceable for any reason by a court of competent jurisdiction, it shall not affect the remainder of such ordinance which shall continue in full force and effect.

SECTION VI – REPEAL

All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

SECTION VII – EFFECTIVE DATE

This ordinance shall take effect immediately after publication.

Publication date: January 19, 2019 Citizens Newspaper

CLERK’S CERTIFICATION

I, Sheri Wilkerson, the duly appointed, qualified and acting clerk of the Village of Goodrich, Genesee County, Michigan do certify that the above Ordinance was adopted at a regular meeting of the Village of Goodrich Council held in the Government Center, 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, Michigan on the 14th day of January, 2019 by a majority of the members of the Council present and voting.

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich

Publish in The Citizen 1-19-19