Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

OPEN MEETINGS ACT RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, the By-Laws of the Groveland Township Board of Trustees provide for the scheduling of the regular Township Board Meetings for the second Monday of each Month; and

WHEREAS, the State of Michigan has enacted the Open Meetings Act, which requires the specific designation of the Dates, time and places of all regular meetings of the Groveland Township Board, and

WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Groveland Township Board to conduct all of its business in an open forum, in Compliance with said act; and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Groveland Township Board of Trustees will hold its regular Meeting on the second Monday of every month of the calendar year, beginning, January 9, 2017 and ending on December 11, 2017.

The following are dates of the regularly scheduled Meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442:

January 9, 2017 July 10, 2017

February 13, 2017 August 14, 2017

March 13, 2017 September 11, 2017

April 10, 2017 October 10, 2017 (Tuesday)

May 8, 2017 November 14, 2017 (Tuesday)

June 12, 2017 December 11, 2017

AND, BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a copy of this Notice of Meeting Dates will be published in the Citizen and Tri-County Times newspapers and posted at the Township Hall.

MOTION MADE BY: M. McGee

SECONDED BY: Mazich

YES: 3

NO: 0

Pamela Mazich, Township Clerk

This notice is posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as Amended (Open Meetings Act), MCLA 41.72A(S)(3) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Publish in The Citizen 01-07-17