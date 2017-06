Public Notice: Groveland Township

synopsis

groveland twp. board 6-12-2017

Call To Order

Approved: Agenda

Budget Amendment, Accts Payable

Board Minutes Twp. Fire 5/8/17 & Special 5/9/17

OLD BUSINESS

Approved Bill Board Contract

NEW BUSINESS

Approved MTA Principles of Government Policy

Approved Payment of MTA Yearly Dues

Approved Mazich/Back to Attend Clerks MTA Summer Conference

Approved DePalma/Cason to attend Heritage Conference 2017

Approved Speaker for Next Public Master Plan Meeting

Approved Smart Bus Credits Split Between Brandon & Holly

Approved New Furnace & Air at Township Office

Approved Port a Jon in the Park at Township Office

Approved Groveland Oaks Fireworks

Approved Camp Tamarack Fireworks

FIREBOARD:

No Board Action

Patti Back, Deputy Clerk

Recording Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 06-17-17