Public Notice: Groveland Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

Hadley Cemetery Members

Meeting, August 2, 2017 @ 6:30p.m.

Hadley Cemetery Board Members will hold a public meeting on Wednesday August 2, 2017 @ 6:30pm at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442

Interested Persons are requested to attend a meeting to discussing the financial and administrative responsibilities for the care and maintenance of Hadley Cemetery as a private cemetery.

This notice is posted in compliance with PA42 of 1995, MCL 211.24e (2) (3) by complying with Section 16 of the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act (MCL 141.436), MCL and Americans with Disabilities (ADA).

Pamela Mazich, Clerk

4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442

248-634-4152

clerk@grovelandtownship.net

Publish in The Citizen 07-29-17