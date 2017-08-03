Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

PROPOSED AMENDMENT: Z 2017-001

BEDROCK EXPRESS

BASS

Proposed Ordinance to Amend Section 21.00.00 of the code of the Township of Groveland. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 for the purpose of hearing all persons interested in the proposed amendment. The amendment, if adopted by the Groveland Township Board, would revise the Groveland Township codified Ordinances, as amended, and change the zoning map text of the Township of Groveland of the following described property as follows:

Z 2017-001, Bedrock (Bass), Sec. 01. Only a section of G 02-01-176-003 from REF to B-3 and I-2. The existing parcel contains 68.53 acres and is zoned REF. The applicant is requesting the property will be B-3 for the front +800 feet deep, and back to I-2 for equipment storage.

Proposed language for the amendment is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting your written comments are welcome prior to the night of the meeting, or you can telephone (248) 634-4152.

