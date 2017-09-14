Public Notice: Groveland Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY GAS AND/OR ELECTRIC
FRANCHISE ORDINANCE
ORDINANCE NO. 213
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP,
OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN
AN ORDINANCE, granting to CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY, its successors and assigns, the right power and authority to lay, maintain and operate gas mains, pipes and services, and to construct, maintain and commercially se electric lines consisting of towers, masts, poles crossarms, guys, braces, feeders, transmission and distribution wires, transformers and other electrical appliances on, along, across and under the highways, streets, alleys, bridges, waterways, and other public places, and to do a local gas and/or electric business in the TOWNSHIP OF GROVELAND, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, for a period of thirty years.
The TOWNSHIP OF GROVELAND ODAINS:
Section 1. Grant Term – 30 years from adoption
Section 2 Consideration – perform all things required
Section 3. Conditions – Not to obstruct any places used by Grantee longer than necessary
Section 4. Hold Harmless – Township of Groveland
Section 5. Franchise Not Exclusive
Section 6. Extensions of gas and electric systems from time to time
Section 7. Rates Michigan Public Service Commission, Grantee shall be entitles to charge inhabitants of said Township
Section 8. Revocation
Section 9. Michigan Public Service Commission, Jurisdiction
Section 10. Repealer – Supersedes prior ordinance adopted on October 19, 1987
Section 11. Effective Date: Adopted by the Township Board of Trustees on August 14, 2017
Approved and adopted by the Groveland Township Board of Trustees September 11, 2017. The Code of Ordinances is available for inspection at the township office during regular business hours. Publication of the new code is available at www.grovelandtownship.net
Pamela Mazich, Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE