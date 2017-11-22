Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

LEGAL NOTICE

The regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board of Zoning Appeals will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

BZA 2017-004, PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH,180 GRANGE HALL RD. 02-12-401-004. UPDATE SIGN FROM LIGHTED TO DIGITAL. SEC. 54-1053 (1) CHANGEABLE SIGNS

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

